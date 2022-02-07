HighTower Advisors LLC Has $19.48 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,610 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $515.50 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $524.36 and its 200 day moving average is $486.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.