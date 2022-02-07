HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 22,965 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,965 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.
VCSH opened at $79.88 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $83.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83.
