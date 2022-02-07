HighVista Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Affimed by 173.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 283,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 45.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 93,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Affimed by 47.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFMD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of AFMD traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,500. The company has a market capitalization of $396.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

