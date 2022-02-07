HighVista Strategies LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

HighVista Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 47.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,858 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth $25,098,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after buying an additional 557,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 539,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISEE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.44.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISEE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

