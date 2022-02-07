HighVista Strategies LLC Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

HighVista Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,636 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVIR traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. 11,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,500. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.