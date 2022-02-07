HoDooi (HOD) Price Tops $0.0436 on Major Exchanges

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.90 or 0.07135435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00055159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,638.82 or 0.99837078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00053765 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006599 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

