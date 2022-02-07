Hood River Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up about 3.3% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $106,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,347,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WAL traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.29. 5,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average of $107.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $72.80 and a 12-month high of $124.93.
In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on WAL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
