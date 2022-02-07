Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 652,955 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,955 shares during the period. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors makes up 2.6% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $82,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

FTAI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,521. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

