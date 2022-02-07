Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,032 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,794 shares during the quarter. Perficient comprises about 1.6% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Perficient worth $52,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.0% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.57. 643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

