Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,032 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,794 shares during the quarter. Perficient comprises about 1.6% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Perficient worth $52,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.0% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Perficient stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.57. 643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
