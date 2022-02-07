Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $28.72 Million Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Integra LifeSciences worth $28,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $453,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,060 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 13.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,967 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 155,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.52. 1,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,658. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

