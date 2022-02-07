Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $36.89 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise makes up 1.1% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $36,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $341,420,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $232,362,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $224,988,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 71,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,187,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 425,160 shares valued at $78,396,779. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.09. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,563. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.09 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -357.47, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

