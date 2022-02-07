Hood River Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of NICE worth $23,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of NICE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NICE by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NICE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NICE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NICE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $256.65. The company had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,250. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.14. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

