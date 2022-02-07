Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 99,248 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,449,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,248 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $15,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $260,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $94,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 94,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 798.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 209,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.48. 1,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

