HOPR Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.28 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One HOPR coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000852 BTC on major exchanges. HOPR has a market capitalization of $56.28 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOPR has traded 85.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00050835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.33 or 0.07148482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00054301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,259.95 or 0.99892058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006586 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

