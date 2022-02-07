Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. KEMPER Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at about $32,573,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 247,109 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 21.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 138,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

