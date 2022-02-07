Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Shares of HMN stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.58. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

