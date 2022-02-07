Hord (HORD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $230,287.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Hord has traded up 17% against the dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $230,287.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.0744 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00050669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.99 or 0.07139380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00054442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,250.33 or 0.99754007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00054258 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,484,788 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

