Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,322,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 163,420 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 0.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $363,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after buying an additional 1,561,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,872,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,084,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,525,000 after purchasing an additional 627,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after acquiring an additional 488,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.23.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,087 shares of company stock worth $20,696,516. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

