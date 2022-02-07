Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HLI opened at $105.02 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average of $100.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.65.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.
