Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HLI opened at $105.02 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average of $100.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.