Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $113.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $3,942,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,465,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.02. 479,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

