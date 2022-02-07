Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of EMCOR Group worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,084,000 after buying an additional 193,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,848,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,391,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,879,000 after buying an additional 403,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EME opened at $116.31 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.20.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
