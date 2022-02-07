Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of EMCOR Group worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,084,000 after buying an additional 193,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,848,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,391,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,879,000 after buying an additional 403,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EME opened at $116.31 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.