Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 492.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.44. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

