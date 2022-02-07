Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Shares of DAR opened at $62.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.15. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.