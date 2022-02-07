Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Copa worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 18.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 577,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $448,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 27.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $997,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $81.70 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.