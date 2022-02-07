Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 16,256 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $66.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

