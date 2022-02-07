Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 80,000 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.68% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 69.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,491,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IPO opened at $46.15 on Monday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $40.36 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.