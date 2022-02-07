Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,117,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,191,652 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.39% of Huntington Bancshares worth $311,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

