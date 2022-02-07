IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of IAA worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,775,000 after purchasing an additional 956,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in IAA by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after acquiring an additional 916,493 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,448,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IAA by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after acquiring an additional 414,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IAA by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,482 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $44.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $65.50.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

