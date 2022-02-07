Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. 129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.11. Ichor has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 4,409.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 72,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the second quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.