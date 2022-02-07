ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of ICU Medical worth $60,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $212.34 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.34.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

