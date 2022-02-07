iMe Lab 24 Hour Volume Reaches $787,674.00 (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. iMe Lab has a market cap of $5.52 million and $787,674.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.90 or 0.07149797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00055411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,767.45 or 0.99767842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00053683 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006515 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

