ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 144.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBRX opened at $5.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

