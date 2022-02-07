Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.03 ($51.72).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

