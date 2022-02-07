Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given New €5.55 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.70 ($6.40) to €5.55 ($6.24) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.99.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

