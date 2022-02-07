Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given New €5.55 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.70 ($6.40) to €5.55 ($6.24) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.99.
Shares of IFNNY opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
