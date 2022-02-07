Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

