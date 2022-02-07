Insider Buying: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Acquires $36,990.00 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CFFN stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 56,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 138,655 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after buying an additional 328,929 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

