Insider Buying: Orange Minerals NL (ASX:OMX) Insider Purchases 398,500 Shares of Stock

Orange Minerals NL (ASX:OMX) insider John Smyth acquired 398,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$63,760.00 ($45,219.86).

John Smyth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 24th, John Smyth acquired 250,000 shares of Orange Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$37,000.00 ($26,241.13).

