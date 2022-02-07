Insider Buying: Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Purchases $17,187.50 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Leo T. Metcalf III bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $17,187.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $27.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.99. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STXB. Piper Sandler cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.