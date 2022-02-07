Insider Buying: Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX) Insider Buys 400,000 Shares of Stock

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX) insider Christian Behrenbruch bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$436,000.00 ($309,219.86).

On Thursday, January 27th, Christian Behrenbruch sold 2,000,000 shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.70 ($5.46), for a total transaction of A$15,400,000.00 ($10,921,985.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops molecularly targeted radiation products for unmet needs in cancer care in Australia, Belgium, Japan, and the United States. The company focuses on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using molecularly targeted radiation (MTR).

