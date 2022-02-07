Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Sells $2,016,750.00 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CF Industries stock opened at $75.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $75.81. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CF Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

