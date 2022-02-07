Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $341,780.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00.
- On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $1,285,050.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $163.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.45. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $937,781,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
See Also
