Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $341,780.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $1,285,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $163.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.45. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $937,781,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

