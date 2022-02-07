Insider Selling: Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Sells 350 Shares of Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) insider Amanda Wood Barnett sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $18,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $52.90. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.90. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 32.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

