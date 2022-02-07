Insider Selling: Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) SVP Sells $81,592.00 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $81,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $29.50 on Monday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $306.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 34.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

