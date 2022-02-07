Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $811,950.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.
UPST opened at $98.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.29. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 123.29.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 16.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Upstart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Upstart by 131.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
