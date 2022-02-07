Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.26 Million

Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post $51.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.14 million. Insmed reported sales of $41.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $183.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.48 million to $186.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $274.85 million, with estimates ranging from $246.45 million to $297.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insmed.

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $39,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,450. Insmed has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.20.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

