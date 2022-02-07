Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$198.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$198.40.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial stock opened at C$175.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$140.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$178.28. The stock has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$164.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$167.71.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 11.0999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.