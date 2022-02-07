Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Intellicheck reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDN. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of IDN opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 million, a P/E ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $144,391 in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter worth approximately $8,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 29.2% in the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 46,848 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

