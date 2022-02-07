Interfor (TSE:IFP) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$48.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$46.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFP. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Interfor alerts:

TSE IFP traded up C$2.05 on Monday, hitting C$37.17. 607,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.66. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$22.75 and a 12 month high of C$44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$675.90 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Interfor will post 9.3399995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,547.34.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.