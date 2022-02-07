Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 374,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 510,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 50,188 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

