Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.70

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 11752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 725,283 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 90.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at $266,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

